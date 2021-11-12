Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico to Partner with the World Boxing Council for the Screening of COVID-19 of all Convention Attendees with COVI-STIX at the 59th World Boxing Council Convention in Mexico City

SAN DIEGO and MEXICO CITY, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) and the World Boxing Council (“WBC”) announced today that Sorrento’s COVI-STIX COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection Test (“COVI-STIX”) will be used for screening all attendees of the upcoming 59th World Boxing Council Annual Convention in Mexico City, Mexico (November 14th through November 18th).

