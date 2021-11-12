Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico to Partner with the World Boxing Council for the Screening of COVID-19 of all Convention Attendees with COVI-STIX at the 59th World Boxing Council Convention in Mexico City

SAN DIEGO and MEXICO CITY, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) and the World Boxing Council (“WBC”) announced today that Sorrento’s COVI-STIX COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection Test (“COVI-STIX”) will be used for screening all attendees of the upcoming 59th World Boxing Council Annual Convention in Mexico City, Mexico (November 14th through November 18th).

Sorrento Announces Promising Results in a Publication Detailing of Salicyn-30 and Other Salicylanilides in Reducing SARS-CoV?2 Replication and Suppressing Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model

August 4, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Announces Promising Results in a Publication Detailing of Salicyn-30 and Other Salicylanilides in Reducing SARS-CoV?2 Replication and Suppressing Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), in collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla, today announced that the American Chemical Society has published the article "Salicylanilides Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Suppress Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model,"

Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

August 9, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain and COVID-19, announced today the availability of a presentation on its corporate website to provide an overview of Sorrento's proprietary mRNA