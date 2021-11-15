AnaptysBio Announces Positive Rosnilimab Healthy Volunteer Phase 1 Top-Line Data

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced positive top-line data from a randomized placebo-controlled healthy volunteer single and multiple ascending dose Phase 1 trial of rosnilimab, its investigational wholly-owned anti-PD-1 agonist therapeutic antibody, previously known as ANB030. Top-line data demonstrated favorable safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic results that support advancement of rosnilimab into subsequent patient trials.
