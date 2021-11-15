Former Blueprint vets take their new biotech out of stealth, with STAT3 in their sights

A new biotech going after STAT mutations through a previously undruggable target emerged from stealth and secured its first fundraise Monday, introducing its freshly minted CEO in the process.

Recludix Pharma, a San Diego biotech launched by a founding team of Blueprint Medicines vets, pulled in a $60 million Series A on Monday, promising investors a path to the holy grail STAT3 mutation through what’s called the SH2 domain. Taking over as chief executive is Nancy Whiting, arriving after a 15-year run at Seagen that saw her run corporate strategy and late-stage development at various points.

Investors in the round included NEA, Westlake Village BioPartners, and Access Industries.

Recludix’s founders had worked together before Blueprint, but came together to develop the biotech’s “kinome scan” technology and apply it to drug discovery, Whiting told Endpoints News. Led by Blueprint scientific founder Nick Lydon, the group thought it could use a similar…

Click here to view original post