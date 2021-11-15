Kintara Therapeutics Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — https://www.kintara.com/ (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update. CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Positioned our management team for our next stage of development by announcing that Robert E. Hoffman, our current Chairman, succeeded Saiid Zarrabian as our President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hoffman will continue in his capacity as our Chairman and Mr. Zarrabian has transitioned to heading up our strategic partnerships initiative and will remain a member of our Board of Directors (November). Activated additional clinical trial sites for glioblastoma (GBM) patients for the VAL-083 arm of the GBM AGILE registrational study sponsored by the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR). There are over 26 activated clinical sites (August)….

