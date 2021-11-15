Roswell Biotechnologies Unveils First Molecular Electronics Chip to Digitize Biology

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Roswell Biotechnologies, Inc., the molecular electronics company, announced today the introduction of the first molecular electronics chip and the Roswell Molecular Electronics (ME) Platform for biosensing applications. The company unveiled the technology along with an early development partnership program at its inaugural Molecular Electronics Day in San Diego, which also marked the 50th anniversary of the launch of the first microprocessor chip, the Intel 4004. A peer-review paper, authored by Roswell scientists, and professors George Church, PhD, of Harvard and MIT and James Tour, PhD, of Rice University, is under review at The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

