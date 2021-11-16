Acadia Pharmaceuticals and StoryCorps Collaborate to Launch Yours, Truly – a Multicultural Storytelling Campaign to Bring Greater Awareness to Parkinson’s Disease Non-Motor Symptoms

November 16, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Acadia Pharmaceuticals and StoryCorps Collaborate to Launch Yours, Truly – a Multicultural Storytelling Campaign to Bring Greater Awareness to Parkinson’s Disease Non-Motor Symptoms

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the national launch of Yours, Truly, a multicultural, storytelling campaign to bring greater awareness and understanding of the varied experiences of the non-motor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. In collaboration with StoryCorps, the campaign provides the Parkinson’s disease community a unique forum to record, share and archive their personal stories, in both Spanish and English, while also seek
Click here to view original post