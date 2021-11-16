SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the national launch of Yours, Truly, a multicultural, storytelling campaign to bring greater awareness and understanding of the varied experiences of the non-motor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. In collaboration with StoryCorps, the campaign provides the Parkinson’s disease community a unique forum to record, share and archive their personal stories, in both Spanish and English, while also seek
Click here to view original post
Acadia Pharmaceuticals and StoryCorps Collaborate to Launch Yours, Truly – a Multicultural Storytelling Campaign to Bring Greater Awareness to Parkinson’s Disease Non-Motor Symptoms
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the national launch of Yours, Truly, a multicultural, storytelling campaign to bring greater awareness and understanding of the varied experiences of the non-motor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. In collaboration with StoryCorps, the campaign provides the Parkinson’s disease community a unique forum to record, share and archive their personal stories, in both Spanish and English, while also seek