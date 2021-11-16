Illumina and Genetic Alliance Launch $120 Million Global Initiative to Increase Equity and Improve Outcomes for Families Impacted by Genetic Disease

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Genetic Alliance today announced the creation of the iHope™ Genetic Health program aimed at providing whole-genome sequencing access (WGS) to tens of thousands of patients across the globe impacted by genetic disease. At least half of iHope Genetic Health’s efforts will be focused on areas of the world in need outside the US, with more than one-third of Illumina’s support being dedicated to patients in Africa.

