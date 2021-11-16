Novoron Bioscience Raises $3M in Seed Financing from Two Bear Capital

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Novoron Bioscience, a San Diego-based biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies to reverse central nervous system (CNS) damage, announced today that they secured a $3 million Seed investment from Two Bear Capital (TBC). Funding will be used to develop Novoron’s leading drug candidate, NOVO-118, which has shown the potential to both promote axonal regeneration and repair of the myelin sheath. Novoron already raised seed funding from Backstage Capital and $3 million in grant funding from the National Institutes of Health.

