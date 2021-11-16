Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies and Immunicom Establish Agreement to Launch Breakthrough Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment in Europe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. and SAN DIEGO: The therapy aims to re-energize a patient’s immune system to fight cancer tumors Initial commercialization will target leading oncology centers in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain LAKEWOOD, Colo. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, a medical technology company specializing in a portfolio of products, software, and services for blood component collection, therapeutic apheresis, and cellular technologies, and Immunicom, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech pioneering subtractive immunotherapies, today announce the signing of a co-commercialization agreement.

