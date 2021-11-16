Wake Research Acquires Women’s Health Care Research

RALEIGH, N.C.: RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Wake Research, a national leader in clinical research and one of the largest Phase I-IV clinical trial service companies in North America, announces the acquisition of Women’s Health Care Research, located in San Diego, CA. This latest site addition expands the reach and expertise of Wake Research’s national integrated network of clinical trial sites which currently spans across more than 18 sites in seven states from North Carolina to California.

