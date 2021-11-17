Aviva Systems Biology Joins YCharOS, Inc. Industry Advisory Committee to Evaluate Antibody Reagents

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Aviva Systems Biology, a market leader in antibodies, immunoassay kits, and recombinant proteins for life science research, today announced it has joined the YCharOS Industry Advisory Committee (IAC) which aims to enable users of antibodies to better evaluate commercially available antibody reagents. Inconsistent antibody performance is a significant challenge for researchers and sits at the heart of the reproducibility crisis observed in biomedical research. To address this unmet need, YCharOS is performing head-to-head comparisons of commercially available antibodies to the same target protein and publishing the results in a transparent and open access way. Aviva Systems Biology will be providing their antibodies to YCharOS to be a part of this validation.

