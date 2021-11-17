BioVaxys Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer David Berd, MD, to Present at World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress West Coast 2021

VANCOUVER, BC: VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV), (FRA: 5LB), (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, announced today that Company Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer David Berd, MD, will present at the World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress West Coast 2021 taking place November 30-December 2, 2021 in San Diego.

Click here to view original post