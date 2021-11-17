Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Select First Startups to join Genomics Incubator in China

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), and Sequoia Capital China, a leading investment firm, today jointly announced the selection of the first two startup companies joining the Sequoia Capital China Intelligent Healthcare Genomics Incubator, Powered by Illumina. Located in Zhangjiang Cell Industrial Park, Shanghai, the incubator will serve as a company creation engine focused on supporting life sciences startup companies who are poised to deliver breakthrough applications in genomics and multiomics.

Click here to view original post