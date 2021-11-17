Regen BioPharma, Inc. Announces Signing of a Letter of Intent to Acquire an In vitro Diagnostics Start-Up Company Canary Oncoceutics, Inc. Which is Developing Functional Cancer Tests for Personalized Medicine

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regen BioPharma, Inc. (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP) is currently completing a strategic analysis of its next 5 years of growth. As part of this analysis, diversifying beyond therapeutics into in-vitro diagnostics has been deemed a strategic priority, particularly by continuing to focus on using regenerative and cellular medicine approaches. Therefore, Regen has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire Canary Oncoceutics, Inc., a new company developing in vitro precision oncology tests using cellular technology. The acquisition contemplated by the non-binding LOI is contingent upon several factors including, but not limited to, completion of due diligence, the completion of final negotiations, and execution of a definitive agreement. It is presently contemplated that in order for this acquisition to close, Regen must raise $50 million to support the development of the diagnostic platform.

Click here to view original post