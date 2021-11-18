51 UC San Diego Researchers among Most Highly Cited in World in 2021 Clarivate Listing

Fifty-one faculty members and researchers at the University of California San Diego have been cited as among the world’s most influential in their fields, according to the 2021 Clarivate listing of Most Highly Cited Researchers in the World.   

