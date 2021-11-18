ASRA 2021 | Cali Biosciences Presents Phase IIa Clinical Data on CPL-01, a Long-Acting Ropivacaine

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cali Biosciences, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative drugs, presented Phase IIa clinical data today on its perioperative long-acting ropivacaine, CPL- 01, at the 20th Annual American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA) Meeting. CPL-01 is an extended-release injectable version of ropivacaine hydrochloride developed by Cali Biosciences to treat post-operative surgical pain and reduce the need for opioids. The phase IIa clinical trial of CPL-01 in abdominoplasty is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetic profile in the management of acute postoperative pain.

