BioVaxys Chief Medical Officer David Berd, MD, Invited by Editorial Board of Therapeutic Advances in Vaccines and Immunotherapy to Submit a Review Article on Haptenized Protein Vaccine Platform

VANCOUVER, BC: VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV), (FRA: 5LB), (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, is pleased to announce that its Chief Medical Officer David Berd, MD, has been invited by the Editorial Board of Therapeutic Advances in Vaccines and Immunotherapy to submit a scientific review article based on his speaking engagement entitled "Haptenized Protein Vaccines for Viral Diseases and Cancer" on December 1st at the World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress ("WVIC") in San Diego, CA.

