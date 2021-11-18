Cymbiotika Debuts Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules to Support Immune System and Gut Health

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of its Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules with Chromium and Thiamine, two essential compounds proven to help support blood sugar and metabolism while managing cravings. Created from 100% organic apples that undergo a unique, two-step fermentation process, the capsules contain dozens of probiotics, essential in supporting a healthy immune system and gut health as well. This is accomplished by introducing a strain of healthy bacteria to help convert the apple sugar into alcohol, then again into natural acetic acid – an antioxidant-rich probiotic that helps prevent damage to cells.

