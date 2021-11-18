Halozyme to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences: 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference, Elaine Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will represent the company in an on-demand, pre-recorded fireside chat that will be made available on the conference website starting on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday December 1, 2021, at 3:55 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:55 p.m. Pacific Time. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer will represent the company in a virtual fireside chat.

