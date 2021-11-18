Helix and Cue Health Collaborate to Provide Individuals with Access to their COVID-19 Variant Sequencing Information

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO: SAN MATEO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Helix, a leading genomics company that provides nationwide viral surveillance of respiratory disease, and Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced a new collaboration today to provide individuals who test positive on Cue’s at-home molecular COVID-19 test the opportunity to learn which variant they have contracted as part of a broader research study on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Despite the growing availability of vaccines in the United States, the need for more consistent sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and any future respiratory viruses, continues to be significant as more contagious strains like the Delta variant have resulted in new waves of infections. This collaboration further builds on Cue’s previously announced real-time Variant Tracking and Sequencing Platform, which will utilize AI and ML from Google Cloud. Cue Health and Helix intend to…

