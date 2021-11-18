Heron Therapeutics Announces Submission of HTX-019 NDA for the Prevention of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting to FDA

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced the submission of its New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HTX-019 (aprepitant) injectable emulsion for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adults. HTX-019 is a proprietary intravenous (IV) formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK1) receptor antagonist (RA) that is approved for PONV prevention.

