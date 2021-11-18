Kintara Presents Updates on Two Phase 2 Clinical Studies at the 2021 Society for Neuro-oncology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced data from two scientific posters for its Phase 2 clinical studies of VAL-083, the Company’s lead compound for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The data are being presented at the 26th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) being held in Boston on November 18-21, 2021.

