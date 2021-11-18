Locanabio Presents New Preclinical Data from Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Program at Society for Muscle Biology Frontiers in Myogenesis Conference 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Locanabio, Inc., a genetic medicines company developing therapeutics for patients with severe neuromuscular, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data from its myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program. Using its CORRECTx™ platform, Locanabio scientists demonstrated a dose-dependent reduction in toxic CUG foci in both DM1 patient muscle cells and in a preclinical mouse model of DM1 that led to a correction in alternative RNA splicing and a statistically significant reduction in myotonia, or muscle weakness.

