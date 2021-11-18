Scientific Leader Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D. Joins Aspen Neuroscience as Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing the first autologous neuron replacement therapies to treat Parkinson’s disease (PD), announced that Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D., has joined the company as Chief Scientific Officer and as a member of the company’s executive team. With 20 years of progressive biopharmaceutical industry experience in research, discovery and development to advance programs into early clinical development, Dr. Zhang will lead current scientific programs, as well as future platform and pipeline investments for the autologous iPSC platform company.

Click here to view original post