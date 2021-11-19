Connect Biopharma Completes Enrollment of CBP-307 Global Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that it has completed full enrollment of the phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CBP-307 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe Ulcerative Colitis (UC).

