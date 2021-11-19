Oncolytics Biotech® to Present Phase 2 Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Trial Update at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB: IRENE study is evaluating pelareorep-anti-PD-1 combination treatment in metastatic TNBC SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that the Company will present an update on the Phase 2 IRENE trial in a poster at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), which is taking place December 7 – 10, 2021, both virtually and in-person, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Details on the poster and its corresponding abstract, available on the SABCS website, are shown below.

