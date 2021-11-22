Aloisia Beauty™ Debuts Two New Mini Skincare Sets Just in Time for the Holidays

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Aloisia Beauty™, the clean skincare brand that blends Korean beauty philosophies and ingredients with innovation, announces the launch of RESTORE MINI Set and CLEANSE & GLOW MINI Set. Both sets offer a curated selection of Aloisia Beauty’s best-selling products in travel-friendly, 20oz. to 30oz. sizes and giftable packaging. "These mini sets make the perfect travel companion, as well as wonderful gifts for the holidays, birthdays, Mother’s Day, bridal showers, and other occasions," said Veronica Konecke, Aloisia Beauty Co-Founder. "They also give everyone the opportunity to try our skincare solutions without the cost of purchasing full-sized products."

