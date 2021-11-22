Connect Biopharma Expands Executive Leadership Team with Hire of Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced the appointment of Mr. Steven Chan as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 22, 2021. Mr. Chan will report to Dr. Zheng Wei, Co-Founder & CEO, and succeed Eric Hall who served as Interim Chief Financial Officer.
Related Articles
Connect Biopharma to Participate at the Jefferies Virtual China Biotech Summit
SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven… Click here to view original post… […]
Connect Biopharma to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven… Click here to view original post… […]
Connect Biopharma Hires General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer and Appoints a New Board Member
TAICANG, SUZHOU, China and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research,… Click here to view original post… […]