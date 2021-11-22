Connect Biopharma Expands Executive Leadership Team with Hire of Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced the appointment of Mr. Steven Chan as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 22, 2021. Mr. Chan will report to Dr. Zheng Wei, Co-Founder & CEO, and succeed Eric Hall who served as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

