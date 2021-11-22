SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — DNAtrix, a biotech company advancing virus-driven immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that data from the Phase 1 study of DNX-2401 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) was presented in an oral presentation at the 26th Annual Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-oncology (SNO), which was held from November 18-21, 2021 in Boston, MA. DNX-2401 is an adenovirus-based immunotherapy that is engineered to selectively kill tumor cells and trigger a robust anti-tumor immune response. It has received FDA Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for DIPG.
DNAtrix Announces Oral Presentation of Positive Overall Survival Data with DNX-2401 in DIPG at the Society for Neuro-oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting
