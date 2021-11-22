EpicentRx Granted New Composition of Matter Patent for Its TGF-ß Trap Fusion Protein

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EpicentRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of oncolytic viruses and small molecules for the treatment of cancer and other inflammatory-driven diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,906,957 entitled "Immunomodulatory Fusion Proteins."

