LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EpicentRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of oncolytic viruses and small molecules for the treatment of cancer and other inflammatory-driven diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,906,957 entitled "Immunomodulatory Fusion Proteins."
EpicentRx Granted New Composition of Matter Patent for Its TGF-ß Trap Fusion Protein
