Evofem Biosciences Successfully Extends Cumulative Net Sales Covenant Timing to June 30, 2023

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that it has successfully extended the cumulative net sales covenant timing of its April 2020 Securities Purchase and Security Agreement to June 30, 2023. "We appreciate that these healthcare investors see the potential for long term growth. As a result, we agreed to extend the cumulative net sales covenant timing to June 30, 2023," said Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences.

