LifeVoxel.AI Raises $5 Million Seed Round for its AI Diagnostic Visualization Platform

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — LifeVoxel.AI, a San Diego based medical platform for AI and Visualization, today announced it has raised a $5 million seed funding. LifeVoxel’s patented technologies empower instant and ubiquitous access to interactive imaging studies and data, with zero latency and zero client footprint, rendering them at 4K image quality. Leap in enterprise medical imaging technology enabling 4D interactive intelligent medical image views over the Internet The platform enables unprecedented, real-time, immersive 3D telepresence interactivity for remote patient engagement and the direct integration of AI diagnostic support into daily physician workflows from any web enabled device. Additionally, the platform stores not just images, but diagnostic annotations and reports, data critical for the ongoing development of AI diagnostic applications.

Click here to view original post