Mirati Therapeutics and Verastem Oncology Partner to Evaluate Adagrasib in Combination with VS-6766 in KRASG12C-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO and BOSTON: SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company and Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced a non-exclusive clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate the combination of Mirati’s investigational KRASG12C inhibitor adagrasib with Verastem Oncology’s investigational RAF/MEK inhibitor VS-6766 in KRASG12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

