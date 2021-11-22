Neurocrine Biosciences and Sosei Heptares Announce Collaboration to Develop Novel Muscarinic Receptor Agonists for Schizophrenia and Other Neuropsychiatric Disorders

SAN DIEGO and TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, England: SAN DIEGO and TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) and Sosei Group Corporation ("Sosei Heptares"; TSE: 4565) announce the signing of a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement to develop novel muscarinic receptor agonists, which Neurocrine Biosciences intends to study in the treatment for schizophrenia, dementia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Under the terms of the agreement, Neurocrine Biosciences gains development and commercialization rights to a broad portfolio of novel clinical and preclinical subtype-selective muscarinic M4, M1 and dual M1/M4 receptor agonists discovered by Sosei Heptares in development for the treatment of major neurological disorders. The most advanced program, HTL-0016878, is a selective M4 agonist. Neurocrine Biosciences plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and initiate a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study with HTL-0016878 as a potential treatment for schizophrenia in 2022.

