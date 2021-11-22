Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico Executes Contract for Sale of 5 Million COVI-STIX Tests for Mexico Market

SAN DIEGO and MEXICO CITY, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today its subsidiary, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico, has executed a contract with a leading local distributor for the sale and distribution of up to 5 million COVI-STIX™ tests for the Mexican market. Since its commercial launch in July, the COVI-STIX COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection Test has been well received for its ease of use and rapid generation of results. In addition, independent clinical testing by a leading Mexican national institute demonstrated very high sensitivity of around 90% when tested for all-comers, including asymptomatic COVID-19 virus carriers, while most of the other rapid COVID-19 virus antigen tests evaluated failed to achieve sensitivity above 62%. The rapid COVI-STIX test provides a much needed tool to mass screen the population for sports events, school attendance and all other family and social gatherings. The COVI-STIX…

Click here to view original post