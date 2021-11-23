AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Jill Broadfoot to its Board of Directors

HAYWARD, Calif.: HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced the appointment of Jill Broadfoot to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Broadfoot currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of aTyr Pharma, Inc., a position she has held since July 2018. Prior to joining aTyr, Ms. Broadfoot served as CFO of Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals and Emerald Health Bioceuticals, where she was responsible for establishing operations for the U.S.-based pharmaceutical and bioceutical entities as well as the establishment of operations, corporate governance, finance and accounting and investor relations functions. Prior to Emerald Health, Ms. Broadfoot served as Vice President, U.S. Corporate Controller at GW Pharmaceuticals. While at GW Pharmaceuticals, her responsibilities included establishing U.S. commercial operations and implementing U.S. public company financial and accounting…

