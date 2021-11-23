Mirati Therapeutics to Participate in the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, will take part in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, which will be webcast on December 2 at 11:15 a.m. P.T. / 2:15 p.m. E.T. David Meek, chief executive officer and Charles Baum, M.D., Ph.D., president, founder and head of research and development, will represent the company. The webcast will be available through the "Investors and Media" section on Mirati.com and a replay of the webcast will be made available following the event.

