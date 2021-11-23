Neurophth Raised Over $60 Million USD in Series-C Financing to Advance Gene Therapies

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophth Therapeutics Ltd., ("Neurophth"), a fully integrated genomic medicines company dedicated on seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapies, today announced the closing of over $60 million USD in Series-C financing with a premier syndicate of investors, co-led by CMG-SDIC Capital and Sequoia Capital China. Additional new investors include funds and accounts managed by Sunshine Insurance and China Merchant Bank International Capital. To support Neurophth’s rapid growth, this round of financing will be used to progress its lead clinical program in LHON to ex-China, enrich R&D pipeline and programs through business development and continue to expand the international standard gene therapy manufacturing platform.

Click here to view original post