Palisade Bio Announces Inducement Awards Under Inducement Plan for Key New Hires, Including Nick McCoy, Vice President of Clinical Operations

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications (the “Company”), today announced that it had made equity grants to three new employees under its 2021 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”).

