Palisade Bio Announces Inducement Awards Under Inducement Plan for Key New Hires, Including Nick McCoy, Vice President of Clinical Operations

November 23, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Palisade Bio Announces Inducement Awards Under Inducement Plan for Key New Hires, Including Nick McCoy, Vice President of Clinical Operations

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications (the “Company”), today announced that it had made equity grants to three new employees under its 2021 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”).

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Palisade Bio Announces $5.2M Investment by the Yuma Regional Medical Center

August 20, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Palisade Bio Announces $5.2M Investment by the Yuma Regional Medical Center

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade Bio” or the “Company”), a late?stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announces a new private investment of approximately $5.2 million from the Yuma Regional Medical Center (“YRMC”), an… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Palisade Bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

August 24, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Palisade Bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today provides a business update and releases its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Palisade Bio, Inc. Announces Sale of Seneca Asset NSI-189 for the Treatment of Central Nervous System Disorders

October 23, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Palisade Bio, Inc. Announces Sale of Seneca Asset NSI-189 for the Treatment of Central Nervous System Disorders

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI), a late-stage biopharma company advancing oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, announces today that an early exercise option has led to the acquisition of the Seneca asset NSI-189, a neurogenic compound… Click here to view original post… […]