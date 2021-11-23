Shoreline Biosciences To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies, today announced that company management will present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference and the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference: Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Click here to view original post