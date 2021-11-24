Regulus Therapeutics Announces Private Placement of Equity

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement in connection with a private placement to certain institutional investors and other accredited investors. The financing was led by the Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds and New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with participation from other new and existing investors. Upon the closing of the financing, which is anticipated to occur on or about November 30, 2021, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $34.6 million. The closing of the financing is subject to customary closing conditions.

