State Stem Cell Agency Awards $4M for Blood Cancer Immunotherapy at UC San Diego

November 24, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on State Stem Cell Agency Awards $4M for Blood Cancer Immunotherapy at UC San Diego

The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) approved a $4.1 million grant to enable University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers to advance a new chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy from the laboratory into the clinic.

