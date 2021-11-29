ABM Therapeutics Receives IND Approval in China for BRAF Inhibitor ABM-1310

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI: SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ABM Therapeutics (ABM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on treating brain cancers and cancer metastases, today announced that its IND application for ABM-1310, a new-generation BRAF inhibitor, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct Phase 1 clinical trials in patients of advanced solid tumors with BRAF mutation in China. This is the first clinical candidate and IND approval obtained by ABM Therapeutics in China.

