Agena Bioscience® and Manchester University Announce Partnership to Provide Educational Resources to the Pharmacogenomics Industry

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Agena Bioscience® (part of Mesa Labs’ Clinical Genomics Division), a global provider of genetic testing solutions, today announced a partnership with Manchester University (MU) to expand awareness and access to PGx educational resources. MU is a leading institution providing innovative pharmacogenomic (PGx) educational programs within healthcare and laboratory sciences.

