AnaptysBio Announces Appointment of Daniel Faga to Board of Directors

November 29, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on AnaptysBio Announces Appointment of Daniel Faga to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced the appointment of Mr. Daniel Faga to the company’s Board of Directors.

