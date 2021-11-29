Codex DNA Announces Commercial Availability of Automated mRNA Synthesis Kit with Integrated Capping Technology for BioXp™ System

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced the commercial launch of its BioXp™ mRNA synthesis kits with CleanCap® Reagent AG, a proprietary mRNA capping technology from TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI). These new automation kits will allow users to generate large yields of high-quality, capped mRNA to accelerate the discovery and development of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics.

Click here to view original post