Codex DNA Announces Commercial Availability of Automated mRNA Synthesis Kit with Integrated Capping Technology for BioXp™ System

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced the commercial launch of its BioXp™ mRNA synthesis kits with CleanCap® Reagent AG, a proprietary mRNA capping technology from TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI). These new automation kits will allow users to generate large yields of high-quality, capped mRNA to accelerate the discovery and development of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics.
Related Articles
Codex DNA to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
November 11, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Codex DNA to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced that Todd R. Nelson, PhD, the company’s chief executive officer, will present virtually at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The pre-recorded presentation will be available on… Click here to view original post… […]
Codex DNA Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
August 10, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Codex DNA Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Click here to view original post… […]