Galderma to Acquire Award-winning ALASTIN Skincare® Enhancing Its Integrated Dermatology Platform to Continue Delivering the Best Experience to Patients

ZUG, Switzerland & CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Galderma, the world’s largest independent dermatology company, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc. (“ALASTIN”), a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing innovative and clinically-tested physician-dispensed skincare products. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

