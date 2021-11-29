ZUG, Switzerland & CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Galderma, the world’s largest independent dermatology company, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc. (“ALASTIN”), a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing innovative and clinically-tested physician-dispensed skincare products. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Galderma to Acquire Award-winning ALASTIN Skincare® Enhancing Its Integrated Dermatology Platform to Continue Delivering the Best Experience to Patients
