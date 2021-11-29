Neurana Pharmaceuticals Completes Patient Enrollment in Phase 3 RESUME-1 Study

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced it has completed enrollment of its 1,000 patient Phase 3 RESUME-1 Study of tolperisone for the relief of muscle spasm associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions. Neurana anticipates reporting topline data in the first quarter of 2022. Randall Kaye, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Neurana, commented, "We are very pleased to accomplish this significant clinical milestone and look forward to releasing topline data in the coming months. This Phase 3 study is a vital component of the clinical program for tolperisone and we extend our sincere gratitude to the individuals, physicians, site investigators and other personnel who participated in the study."

