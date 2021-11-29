Viracta Therapeutics Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted by FDA for its All-Oral Combination of Nanatinostat and Valganciclovir (Nana-val) for the Treatment of Epstein Barr Virus-Positive Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted its all-oral combination product candidate, nanatinostat and valganciclovir (Nana-val), orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of Epstein Barr virus-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified (EBV+ DLBCL, NOS). DLBCL is the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in the U.S. and worldwide, accounting for approximately 25% of newly diagnosed cases of NHL in the U.S, of which a subset are EBV+. Viracta has previously received ODD from the FDA for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD) and plasmablastic lymphoma.

