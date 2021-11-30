After Big Pharma sparked interest in the US, Ablaze looks to bring radiopharmaceuticals overseas

Thanks in part to interest from Big Pharma players like Bayer and Novartis over the last decade, there’s been no shortage in cash for new companies looking to slay tumor cells with targeted radioisotopes. Now a transpacific upstart has hooked $75 million to bring the increasingly popular drugs to China.

Ablaze Pharmaceuticals emerged from stealth on Monday with a Vivo Capital and AdvanTech Capital-led Series A round and a licensing pact with Versant-backed RayzeBio. The goal? Introduce targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies (TRTs) to the Chinese market.

“Targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies represent the next foundational modality to treat cancer,” Ken Song, RayzeBio CEO and chairman of the board at Ablaze, said in a statement. “In forming Ablaze, we realized to be successful, it was critical to have a company focused on the China market and focused on radiopharmaceuticals.”

Unlike radiation therapy, which is administered by an external beam of high-energy rays, radiopharmaceuticals deliver…

